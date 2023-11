Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 25, 2023

The following people were booked in on Nov. 25, 2023:

Argueta, Joel Baldimar – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Blanco, Jose Garcia – Public Intoxication

Brown, Jacoby Patrick – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Control Speed, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Possession of Marijuana and Criminal Mischief

Darville, Ashley Marie – Theft of Property

Redmon, Benny Dewayne – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

