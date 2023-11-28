Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Captured in Southern California

A Texas 10 Most Wanted offender is back in custody after their arrest on Nov. 15, in San Bernardino, Calif. A Crime Stoppers reward will be paid in this arrest.

Alvin Charles McKnight Jr., 41, who is affiliated with the 52 Hoover Crips gang, was taken into custody by officers with the San Bernardino Police Department. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Special Agents, Texas Rangers, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Longview Police Department, Gladewater Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service provided assistance in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.

On the night of Nov. 4, 2023, just after 11:30, Upshur County Deputies, along with Gilmer Police Officers and DPS Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 271 South, near Gilmer.

Upon arrival Deputies found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The next day, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office issued a capital murder warrant for McKnight in connection to the double homicide. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested 41 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 20 sex offenders and 12 gang members. In addition, $95,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

