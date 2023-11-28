Shirley Ann Huard was born February 9, 1946, in Galveston, Texas, to parents, Milton H. Benavides and Rose Radicioni Benavides. She passed away November 24, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, at the age of 77.

Shirley was the kind of person that always thought of others first instead of herself. Her son had fond memories of them being together at Galveston crab fishing and her giving him bicycle rides to her work at a donut shop in Galveston. One of her famous saying to him was “ Whats Up Bro” Shirley loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Rose Benavides; husband, Frank Joseph Huard; brother, Jerry Benavides Sr. Shirley is survived by her beloved son, Ray Huard and wife Michelle Huard; nephew, Jerry Benavides Jr.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 11am-1pm. Funeral Service will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

