Dorothy Jean Fregia, age 84, passed away on November 25, 2023, in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on February 22, 1939, in Liberty, Texas, to her parents, Tom Fontenot and Zelma Nugent Fontenot. Dorothy, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was a lifelong resident of the Liberty area.

Dorothy embraced the role of homemaker with unwavering dedication, finding joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her days were often filled with the warmth of family gatherings and the comfort of her favorite television shows, “The Young and the Restless” and “The Price is Right.”

Beyond her homemaking duties, Dorothy found solace and creativity in quilting, a craft that allowed her to weave love and warmth into every stitch. Additionally, she enjoyed the excitement of playing bingo, adding an element of fun to her leisure time.

Dorothy’s life was not without its share of challenges, having faced the loss of loved ones, including her husband Kenneth Fregia, her daughter JoAnn McCraw, and her grandson Thelbert Ray Hilton. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Zelma Fontenot, her mother-in-law, Bertha Fregia, her brother Elder Fontenot, her sister Louise Nugent, and her nephew Larry Fontenot.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Daniel Norris, daughters Carolyn Hilton and husband Clarance, Brenda Carr and husband Lance, and a host of grandchildren, Clarance Hilton, Jr and wife Toni, Matt Hilton and wife Angie, Chris Hilton and wife Ashley, Chelsey Copeland and husband Tyler, Bailie Leon and husband Doug, Jacob Carr, and wife Erica, Steven Olson, Donna Zicafoose and husband Tim, Rebecca Lee and great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life. Dorothy’s dear friend Juanita remained a constant source of companionship and support.

Pallbearers for Dorothy’s final journey include Clarance Hilton, Jr., Bryce Hilton, Matt Hilton, Chris Hilton, Jacob Carr, Tim Zicafoose, and Aaron Lee.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects during the visitation on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Lllie Tinney and Bailie Leon. Dorothy will find her final resting place at Wilderness Cemetery in Raywood, Texas.

