Sue Jeanette Graves, 87, of Huffman, passed away Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Kingwood. She was born May 17, 1936, in Carthage, Texas, to her late parents, Add Dorman and Opal Rhiddlehoover Dorman.

Sue grew up in Carthage and married the love of her life Oliver in 1953, and previously lived in San Antonio and Houston before moving to Huffman 55 years ago. She had been a member of the Garden Club and the Lions Club and faithfully watched Ed Young on television. Her enjoyments were sewing, especially quilts for her grandchildren, reading, cooking and gardening, fishing and spending time with her family and friends.

Mrs. Graves owned and operated Country Florist and Gifts. She also was the owner of Draperies Designer Workroom.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Oliver Graves and brothers, Weldon Dorman and R.B. Dorman.

Survivors include her children, Windell Graves, Jr., Keith Graves and Suzan Gray and her husband, Eddie; brothers, Fred Dorman and his wife, Dorothy, Larry Dorman and his wife, Mickey and Jerry Dorman and his wife, Pat. Her beloved grandchildren, Adam Piserelle and his wife, Crystal, Desiree Powers and her husband, Johnee, Natalie Jackson and her husband, Mike, Tiffany Sheridan and her husband, Jeff, Jessica Gray, Eddie Gray, Jr. and her bonus grandsons, Josh, Kenny. Her precious great-grandchildren, Kaelynd, Kyleigh, Bryce, Logan, Sebastian, Lucas, Kade, Kynslee, Khloee, Liam, Emmett, Arwen, Aria, Spencer, Corbin, Delilah and expecting one more soon. Also surviving her are many nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 1, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Andy Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at Huffman Cemetery in Huffman.

Pallbearers will be, Butch Redus, Jeremy Dorman, Clay Jackson, Kenny Murdock, John Arnold, and Robert Trent.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Charlotte Winters and Shareen Redus.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Sue’s family to help offset funeral expenses or to the Kidney Foundation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535,

936-258-5300, www.pacestancil.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

