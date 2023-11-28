Kevin Lynn Vacha, 63, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 3, 1960, in Colfax, Nebraska, to his parents Lumir Rudolph Vacha and Joyce Marie Blatny.

Kevin was a family man and enjoyed spending time with them and his long-term friend and caregiver, Doni Williams. Kevin was always a jokester and loved telling jokes. You could always find Kevin on the dance floor dancing away in his free time. He loved to play Phase 10 and one of his favorite things was his big truck from Curtis & Son where he worked for over 30 years. Kevin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kevin is preceded in death by his father, Lumir Rudolph; late wife Patsy Vacha; son Larry Smith; and daughter, Lisa Gilliam.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Joyce Vacha; significant other, Patricia Whitney; sons, Michael Vacha and wife Courtney, William “Lil Bubba” Vacha; daughters, Bambi Brown and husband Randy, Jennifer Tanner and husband Randy, and Sara Gutierrez and husband Moe, Marie Davis, Samantha Tanton and husband Onnie, Renee Davis and husband David, Rosie Tuttle and husband Jeremy, and Mary Ann Slavin; daughter in law, Angel Smith; brothers, Brian Vacha and wife Janet and Jeff Vacha; 27 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Ben Jordan, Clarence Frazier, Greg Hart, Malcolm Parker, Harley McTigue, Johnny Frapp, Curtis Swearingen, and Brannon Jordan.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023, officiated by Bryant Perkins at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, Texas. Interment to follow at Moss Hill Cemetery.

