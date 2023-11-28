Christmas tradition lives on at Ranch Hand Café in Tarkington

The transformation of Ranch Hand Café in Tarkington into a Christmas village every holiday season has became a local tradition, eagerly awaited by the restaurant’s patrons. But the tradition has taken on a new significance following the death of Tara Stoneberger, part of the husband-and-wife duo behind the restaurant.

Tara loved Christmas with a passion that was infectious and enjoyed setting up the display every year. She took time picking out new pieces, setting up the landscape, and making sure the village looked just perfect. But, more than anything, it was the joy that her labor of love brought to others that meant the most.

Now, in her absence, the Christmas village is entrusted to her husband, Chris, who also is the chef behind the tasty recipes at Ranch Hand Café. After Tara passed away in 2021 following a short bout with cancer, Chris was determined to honor his wife’s legacy and keep the holiday spirit alive.

Ranch Hand Cafe’s Christmas village is pictured.

The Stonebergers started collecting pieces for the Christmas village shortly after they were married in 1989.

“There used to be a store called Mervin’s. I don’t know if anyone remembers it, but they sold a village, and so she started collecting village pieces in 1990. We put it up at our house for years and when we got into the restaurant business, we started growing our collection into what it is today,” said Chris.

Today, the collection has roughly 300 pieces. Some of the pieces are mechanical with moving parts. All have dazzling lights and detailed characters. There are some duplicates but most are individual pieces. Chris’s favorite is the St. Nicholas Pet Shop.

The Stonebergers’ Christmas village collection is actually bigger than what is on display. Chris said he has more pieces that simply will not fit on the display space just inside the restaurant entrance.

Tara and Chris Stoneberger

Chris plans to keep the tradition alive for many years to come. In doing so, it’s like having a bit of Tara with him for Christmas.

“It means a lot since I lost my wife. It didn’t really mean a whole lot to me before because it was all about Tara doing it. I really didn’t get involved in it, but since she’s passed, it’s kind of more about a remembrance of Tara. So yeah, it means a lot to me now,” he said.

If you would like to see the Christmas village, stop by Ranch Hand Café, 24626 SH 321, in Tarkington. The display will be up until after the New Year holiday. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

