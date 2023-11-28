Michael Alan “Mikey” Pearson

Michael Alan Pearson, 59, of Hardin, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Mikey was born to parents, Joe Albert Pearson and Marsha Jean Pearson, on March 18, 1964, in Lexington, Neb. He was a kind-hearted soul and could fill the room with his smile and laughter,

He was a truck driver by trade, and you could always catch him with his overalls and black cowboy hat on, and with a cold Coke in his hand. Mikey was involved with the VFW and was always willing to help someone in need.

Mikey was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tonya Pearson. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Lana Pearson; daughter, Keisha Robinson and husband, Casey; daughter Kelley Allison and husband, David; grandchildren, Kursten Deleon, Cameron Young, Makenzie Langford, Kaylee Robinson, Case Robinson; brother, Todd Florom; brother, William Florom; niece, Brandy Marie; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and a host a friends.

Mikey will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

