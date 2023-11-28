Care packages for U.S. troops being organized by Dayton Christian Center

Dayton Christian Center is rallying the community in a mission to collect essential care items for deployed military personnel. This initiative is aimed at bringing a bit of comfort to the men and women who protect and defend the nation and will unable to come home for Christmas.

“Oftentimes these men and women fighting for our country go without some basic needs and we can fill that void and meet those needs. It’s the little things like snacks, wet wipes, toothpaste and toothbrushes that will go a long way to showing them some appreciation for their service,” said Pastor David Hilton.

Among the items requested are snacks, Q-tips, shoe insoles, gum, puzzles, baseballs, soap and games. These items bring a little comfort to the military personnel and serve to remind them of the support they have from their fellow Americans back home.

According to a Department of Defense website, here are some military care package ideas that are appreciated by service members:

Necessities , such as sunblock, socks, underwear, flip-flops, lip balm, deodorant, dental floss, shaving lotion, disposable razors, tissues and powder

, such as sunblock, socks, underwear, flip-flops, lip balm, deodorant, dental floss, shaving lotion, disposable razors, tissues and powder Snacks , including chips, nuts, cookies, beef jerky, non-melting candy, chewing gum and trail mix in packaging that isn’t easily crushed. Drink mixes in single-serving packets are also a good addition.

, including chips, nuts, cookies, beef jerky, non-melting candy, chewing gum and trail mix in packaging that isn’t easily crushed. Drink mixes in single-serving packets are also a good addition. Games , such as playing cards, crosswords or puzzle books.

, such as playing cards, crosswords or puzzle books. Stationery, such as paper, envelopes, address labels and pens. No stamps are needed.

Dayton Christian Center also has created an Amazon registry of items to help people in their efforts to donate. See link here. If you plan to order from the registry, please note that time is of the essence as the church is creating the care packages this Saturday, Dec. 1, starting at 1 p.m.

Items do not have to be purchased from the registry. You are welcome to visit your local grocery store, Walmart or dollar stores to pick up items for the care packages.

All items should be delivered to the church, located at 470 CR 455, Dayton, Texas, on Saturday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

