Man arrested after brawl in Cleveland

The night of Nov. 25, 2023, reportedly took a violent turn as Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a disturbance at 610 Easy Street around 10:38 p.m. What started as a seemingly straightforward arrest turned into an investigation when the accused claimed he was a victim and not an aggressor.

Officer J. Arnett of Cleveland Police Department responded to the initial disturbance call where a physical altercation was reported involving multiple individuals. The officer made contact with a male identified as Ray Easley, who police believed was a possible participant in the altercation. Easley reportedly told Arnett that “he had come over to his mother-in-law’s place to check on his daughter.”

Easley allegedly denied being involved in any dispute and refused further cooperation with Officer Arnett and Officer J. Skipworth. While Easley’s unwillingness to cooperate presented a difficulty in the investigation, the revelation of his outstanding traffic-related arrest warrants from the City of Cleveland Municipal Courts meant that he was placed in custody while officers continued investigating.

“After securing Easley inside the back seat of the unit, Officer Arnett made contact with a female who was at the residence Easley was visiting. The female advised Easley was protecting himself from a male subject who she identified as Sean. She advised Sean returned a vehicle that he had borrowed from another friend named Benny. The female advised Sean was intoxicated and initiated a verbal altercation with other family members and friends,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard in an emailed statement.

Easley was transported to Cleveland Police Department for the active warrants. Benny was later identified as Benny Dewayne Redmon, 28, of Shepherd, Texas.

“Although it had been reported that there was an alleged physical altercation, but officers did not find anyone complaining on scene. Several subjects had fled the scene on foot, and some had gone inside the home,” Broussard said.

While at the police department booking in Easley, officers were notified that there were approximately 10 male subjects walking toward the home where the alleged altercation had occurred. Upon officers returning to the Easy Street area, they made contact with the female who they had spoken to earlier. She reportedly told police that she had received a phone call advising there were 10 male subjects approaching the family’s home.

“Prior to officers’ arrival the second time, threatening phone calls were said to have been received by family members. The caller stated, that he had a gun and was going to shoot up their home, and did not care about the kids being there,” Broussard said.

During the course of the investigation, a large group of males were located a short distance from where the allegedly disturbance happened. Officers were told by the group that “they were looking for the person or people who jumped Sean.”

Sean, identified later as Ledarran Deshaun Hines, 39, was later found at The Texas Emergency Hospital, in critical condition, and in an unconscious state from possible life-threatening head injuries.

According to Broussard, upon entering the hospital, Officer Arnett noticed Hines’ face to be visibly swollen; both of his eyes were swollen and closed shut. Medical staff treating Hines advised that he was in and out of consciousness with possible life- threatening head injuries, and the back of Hines’ head felt mushy; which is consistent with a possible skull fracture. Due to the severity of his injuries, Officer Arnett was unable to speak with him.

The ER staff reportedly told Officer Arnett that Hines had claimed he was stomped and kicked by multiple subjects before being dropped off at the emergency room for treatment.

After speaking with staff members at Texas Emergency Hospital, Officer Arnett returned to Easy Street and spoke with more witnesses who were outside at the time of the altercation. He reportedly was told that Hines began arguing and tussling with Easley, Redmon, and another unknown male subject. Hines was knocked to the ground and the subjects kept yelling at him to get up.

Upon speaking with Redmon, he was asked to show Officer’s his hands. Redmon reportedly had multiple lacerations on his right hand that appeared fresh. When asked how he obtained the lacerations on his hands, he reportedly claimed it was from his job.

According to Broussard, Redmon also claimed he was trying to help his uncle out and was trying to break up the altercation.

Redmon reportedly was noticed to have a substantial amount of blood on his shoes. Benny was placed into custody for assault due to further witness statements obtained.

Broussard added that Redmon’s hands and fist were similar to a person involved in a physical fight, or from punching someone.

Redmon was transported to the Cleveland Police Department where he was booked-in for Aggravated Assault, a second-degree felony. He was later transferred to the Liberty County Jail where his bond was set at $25,000.

As of Nov. 27, Hines is said to be in stable condition. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

