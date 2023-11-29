A Cut Above: Cleveland to celebrate 90-year-old local barber in Saturday’s Hometown Christmas parade

With a sharp sense of humor, a quick smile and a hand steady as ever, 90-year-old Bernest Mitchell is still at it – shaping the hair of generations from his barbershop next to his N. Fenner Ave. home in Cleveland, Texas.

As testament to his longevity and the lasting imprint he has had on the community since moving to Cleveland in 1954, Bernest has been chosen to lead the town’s Hometown Christmas parade as its marshal this Saturday, Dec. 2.

Hailing from the small town of Stamps, Ark. — also home to late black poet, Maya Angelou — Bernest, his twin brother Vernest and six other siblings were the children of Alvis and Hazel Mitchell. All eight siblings went by nicknames given to them by their father, who worked as a railroad man. Bernest was known as “Slick,” a moniker that has stayed with him for life.

“When I was a baby, my hair was straight, almost clean-headed, but my brother, he had shaggy hair. My Daddy started it. He was something else,” Bernest said, remembering.

Bernest met his late wife of 60 years, Bertherie, when the two were in the eighth grade in Stamps, Ark. Bernest claims he was a popular football player who could have had his pick from other girls, but he only had eyes for Bertherie.

“I told her when we graduated high school I was going to marry her. She said, ‘Oh, you ain’t going to marry me.’ I said, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ We graduated on May 23 that year and got married on June 3,” he said.

The couple lived in Stamps for the first year or two of their marriage, with Bernest working in sawmills. Around that time, the sawmills were winding down their operations in Stamps. One of the owners of the sawmill said his brother was launching a new sawmill in Cleveland, Texas, and asked Bernest if he wanted to travel there for work. Seeing there were few options for him, Bernest agreed.

“I was 20 years old and I hadn’t ever been nowhere out of Stamps. I needed a job though. There weren’t no jobs. They just weren’t there. I had a wife and baby. I told him I would like to go but I didn’t have money for the bus fare. The sawmill owner pulled a $20 bill from his pocket and told me to go buy a bus ticket to Cleveland, and I did. It cost $13.35,” Bernest said.

For six months, he scrimped and saved all the money he could to move his wife and child – his oldest son, Bernest Jr. – to Cleveland. The sawmill had provided him with a comfortable home for his family and so began their lives in the Cleveland area.

In 1967, he left the sawmill work behind him and took employment with the Natural Gas Pipeline Company, a job he held until retiring after 29 years. While working for Natural Gas Pipeline, he began attending nighttime classes at the Temple Barber College in Houston.

“I went to school every night, driving from Cleveland to Houston, and then getting up and working the next day, and doing it all over again,” he said.

From a simple white-painted wooden building next to his modest home in Cleveland, Bernest has operated “Slick’s Barbershop.” As he has gotten older, he has been forced to trim his hours of operation down to just Fridays and Saturdays.

“Holding up my arms for a long time has gotten harder. I’m just getting a bit old for it,” he said. “Most of my customers are older guys. I don’t do all that fancy cutting and stuff. No, no, that’s not for me.”

Slick’s Barbershop offers more than the standard clip and cut, or a hot shave with a straight-edge razor. It serves as a beloved sanctuary for older black men in the Cleveland community. A place of camaraderie, companionship, and comfort where shared tales, updates, and friendships flourish over the hum of electric razors and snipping of shears.

“I get as many customers as I want, sometimes more than I want,” he said with a chuckle. “One of my customers said to me the other day, ‘Bernest, you are the last barber here in our community. Where are we going to sit around and talk when you close up? How are we going to find out about things going on? We ain’t got nowhere else to gather.’ I told him they will find a way. That’s right. That’s what I told him.”

Bernest also devoted 24 years of his life to serving as a trustee on the Cleveland ISD Board of Trustees, during which he served two terms as president of the board. He is the second black school board president for Cleveland ISD, the first being Jack Pilott.

“I am proud that I ran for office eight times and never got beat. I got just as many white votes as I did black votes,” said Bernest, which he chalks up to the way he has treated people. “I’m straight down the line. I don’t care whether someone is black, white or Hispanic, I’m going to tell them how it is. If it’s not right, I am not going to do it. I’ve found that people appreciate you more being straight up honest. They might not like you so well, but they will respect you.”

While Cleveland is not his birthplace, Bernest says it is his adopted home and he has never even considered leaving.

“Cleveland has been good to me. We’ve had some trying times here in Cleveland, but it’s my home,” he said. “I know the people and they know me.”

Bernest, who is also the senior deacon at New Bethel Baptist Church of Cleveland, is humbled to be picked by the Cleveland Unity Committee as the parade marshal for this year’s Hometown Christmas parade and he is looking forward to enjoying the experience with his family and friends.

“I appreciate people giving me my flowers while I am still alive to smell them,” he said with a smile.

The Hometown Christmas lighted parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, in downtown Cleveland. The parade route will travel from Travis St. (next to the Texan Theatre) to Stancil Park on Peach Ave. If you happen to attend, be sure to cheer for Bernest as he passes by.

