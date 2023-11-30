Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 28, 2023:
- Calix Martinez, German David – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Bowie, Amber Charina – No Driver’s License, Failure to Secure Child in Safety Seat System, Displaying Expired License Plates, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property and Revocation of Probation-Criminal Trespass
- Brashears, Latosha Minx – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Burglary of a Habitation X 2
- Cleveland, Cameron Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2, Delivery of Marijuana
- Cole, Paul Stelly, Jr – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibilities, Possess of a Dangerous Drug – Parole Violation
- Hughes, Matthew Harlan – Assault/Family Violence
- Macias, Jose Ramon – No Drivers License
- Mitchum, Jacquilyn Renee – Hold for Jefferson County (Possession of a Controlled Substance)
- Robbins, Austin Mandale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sandle, Aaron Kenith – Parole Violation