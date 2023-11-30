Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 28, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 28, 2023:

  • Calix Martinez, German David – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Bowie, Amber Charina – No Driver’s License, Failure to Secure Child in Safety Seat System, Displaying Expired License Plates, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property and Revocation of Probation-Criminal Trespass
  • Brashears, Latosha Minx – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Burglary of a Habitation X 2
  • Cleveland, Cameron Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2, Delivery of Marijuana
  • Cole, Paul Stelly, Jr – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibilities, Possess of a Dangerous Drug – Parole Violation
  • Hughes, Matthew Harlan – Assault/Family Violence
  • Macias, Jose Ramon – No Drivers License
  • Mitchum, Jacquilyn Renee – Hold for Jefferson County (Possession of a Controlled Substance)
  • Robbins, Austin Mandale – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sandle, Aaron Kenith – Parole Violation
Calix Martinez, German David
Bowie, Amber Charina
Brashears, Latosha Minx
Cleveland, Cameron Lee
Cole, Paul Stelly, Jr.
Hughes, Matthew Harlan
Macias, Jose Ramon
Mitchum, Jacquilyn Renee
Robbins, Austin Mandale
Sandle, Aaron Kenith

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.