Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 28, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 28, 2023:

Calix Martinez, German David – Sexual Assault of a Child

Bowie, Amber Charina – No Driver’s License, Failure to Secure Child in Safety Seat System, Displaying Expired License Plates, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Revocation of Community Supervision-Theft of Property and Revocation of Probation-Criminal Trespass

Brashears, Latosha Minx – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Burglary of a Habitation X 2

Cleveland, Cameron Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance x2, Delivery of Marijuana

Cole, Paul Stelly, Jr – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibilities, Possess of a Dangerous Drug – Parole Violation

Hughes, Matthew Harlan – Assault/Family Violence

Macias, Jose Ramon – No Drivers License

Mitchum, Jacquilyn Renee – Hold for Jefferson County (Possession of a Controlled Substance)

Robbins, Austin Mandale – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sandle, Aaron Kenith – Parole Violation

