Health fair coming to Liberty Dec. 9

Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center is hosting a free health fair featuring 30 booths from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 9. Taking place at the Jack Hartel Building in Liberty, the event aims to shed light on various health topics and services, and to foster a healthier community.

According to Larry MacNeil, community and partnership liaison for the hospital, the health fair is a great opportunity for people to familiarize themselves with the resources available in the area, not just medical but resources that improve their overall lives. Exhibits from multiple health organizations, wellness and fitness companies, and insurance agencies will be vendors at the fair.

“Come discover all of the opportunities and programs available to you in your community,” said MacNeil. “This event is free and is intended for all age groups. We will activities for children, but we also will have important information to share with adults and senior citizens in the community.”

MacNeil is especially pleased that representatives with the Veterans Administration will be on hand to provide vital information to military veterans.

The first 200 attendees will be given sponsors bags that can be used to collect goodies from the booths, so come early if you would like to get a bag. Otherwise, you will need a bag of your own for collecting the free items that will be given out during the event.

Not only will firefighters and police officers be on hand to visit with children, Santa Claus is making an appearance and will be taking photos with children. Parents should bring along their own cameras or cell phones to capture the images of their children with Santa.

Another fun part of the event will be a Bingo card that will be handed out to every person upon entry. While there are 30 sponsors for the event, there are only 24 spaces on the Bingo card that must receive stamps while visiting vendor booths. After the Bingo card spaces are completely filled with 24 stickers, they can be turned in for drawings for door prizes. With each vendor and sponsor giving out a door prize, you have at 30-plus chances to win a prize.

Sponsors for the event are Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center, Encompass Health, The Health Fix, Health Center of Southeast Texas, HCA AirLife and Bluebonnet News. The Vindicator is sponsoring Santa Claus.

Vendors for the event are Department of State Health Services, Liberty County Office of Emergency Management, Liberty County Hospital District 1, Allegiance Ambulance Service, Liberty Fire Department, Liberty Health Care Center, Primera Wellness, Spirit of Sharing, Harbor Hospice, Omnix Healthcare, Liberty County Indigent Healthcare, Sirion Companion Care/Nursing and Beyond, VA Services, SETRAC, Rave Financial (formerly MobilOil Credit Union), Liberty County Hazmat, PAM Health Rehabilitation, Live Long Plant Strong, Angels Care Home Health, Fairy’s Landing/Marshall Family Practice LLC, Capstone Wellness, Smile Club of Dayton, Tri-County Behavioral Services, Methodist Hospital, Horizons Hospice, Fregia Insurance and Dayton Police Department.

