Locations set for this Friday’s Cookie Crawl in Dayton

Experience the holiday spirit in a delicious way at Dayton’s Cookie Crawl this Friday, Dec. 1. Local businesses will sweeten the season by offering Christmas cookies and other festive treats at their booths from 6 to 9 p.m.

More than two dozen booths have offered to host booths with some extending their hours to take advantage of the extra foot traffic that will accompany Cookie Crawl, which is being organized by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

If you are new to Cookie Crawl, you can start at The Crossroads Plaza at the intersection of N. Church St. and US 90, where several local businesses will have their booths set up, and then walk or drive to the other stops. Here are the businesses taking part in the tour:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

