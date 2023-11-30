Kenneth Ronald Maier went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 40. He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on June 4, 1983, to Ronald Maier and Colleen McGinn.

Kenneth was a collector of action figures. He also enjoyed spending his free time playing video games and was a computer guru. Kenneth had a love for cooking and pursued that as his career also. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Colleen McGinn. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving father, Ronald Maier, and stepmother, Melinda Meyer; his wonderful sister, Lindsay Maier; and a host of loving family and friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Ronald Maier, please visit our floral store.

