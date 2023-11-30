Kenneth Ronald Maier

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Kenneth Ronald Maier went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 40.  He was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on June 4, 1983, to Ronald Maier and Colleen McGinn.

Kenneth was a collector of action figures. He also enjoyed spending his free time playing video games and was a computer guru. Kenneth had a love for cooking and pursued that as his career also. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his beloved mother, Colleen McGinn. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving father, Ronald Maier, and stepmother, Melinda Meyer; his wonderful sister, Lindsay Maier; and a host of loving family and friends.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.  

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Ronald Maier, please visit our floral store.

Previous articlePatricia “Pat” Thomas Davis
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.