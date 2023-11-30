Patricia “Pat” Thomas Davis, 80, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 6, 1943, in Houston, to the late James and Helen Vail Thomas. She graduated from East Jefferson High School, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the class of 1961. She went on to business school where she gained a certification in business.

Pat pursued many interests, some of which were sewing, working in the garden and tending to her plants. She had a true servant’s heart. Pat went out of her way to make sure others had what they needed before her own needs were met. She was very compassionate and selfless. Pat found that her greatest joy came from spending time with her precious family, and she was so proud of each and every one of them. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband Frank Davis of fifty-eight years. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her son Nathan Davis and wife Mendy of Liberty; her daughter Michelle Bingaman and husband Jim of Liberty; her grandchildren Brooklyn Bingaman of liberty, Brendan Bingaman of Liberty, Easton Parker and wife Angel of Crosby, Chris Davis of Houston, Caleb Parker of San Marcus; her great-grandson Wesley Parker of Crosby; her brother James Thomas and wife Susan of New Orleans; her sister Carolyn Moore and husband Billy of Chatham, Louisiana; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brendan Bingaman, Chris Davis, Caleb Parker, Easton Parker, Trent Moore, and James Franklin.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm, at the funeral home with Pastor Clint Sylvester officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

