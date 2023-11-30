Elizabeth “Ann” Trchalek, 83, passed away on November 27, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. She was born on April 24, 1940, in Bryan, Texas, to proud parents Sam Jenkins and Willie Mae Fuller Jenkins. Ann’s life was a tapestry woven with love, laughter, and a deep sense of familial commitment.

Ann found joy in the simple pleasures of life, reveling in the outdoors through fishing, operating the dozer, and tending to her yard with care. A dedicated and resilient provider, Ann took on various jobs to support her family, including roles as a shift manager at McDonald’s, a cashier at Sav-Way and Peoples Store, and a meat wrapper in a local meat market.

Among her cherished pastimes were shooting pool and dancing, but above all, Ann delighted in the company of her family, finding entertainment in laughter and making every moment memorable. Her vivacious spirit lit up the room, creating an atmosphere of joy in everything she did.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Henry “Buddy” Trchalek, Jr., sisters Lucy Stephens and Ella May Holmes, and step-brother James Mayo. She is survived by her loving daughters Terry Sackett and husband Jimmie, Janet Piper and husband Mike, and her son, Aaron Fredrick Trchalek.

Ann’s legacy lives on through her grandchildren: Sarah Swindell, Michelle Swindell, Toni Swindell, Michael Trchalek and wife Yvette, Angela Trchalek, and great-grandchildren: Genesis Trchalek, Alyssa Trchalek, Shawn Maynard, William Swindell, Devon Brown, and Rayea Trchalek.

She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends who will carry the warmth of her spirit in their hearts.

A visitation for Ann will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., with a service following at Pace Stancil FH at 3:00 p.m. Following the service, Ann will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Trchalek will include Shawn Maynard, William Swindell, Mike Piper, Michael Trchalek, Jimmie Sackett, and Paul Jackson. In honoring Ann’s memory, let us reflect on the laughter she shared, the love she gave, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of those fortunate enough to know her.

