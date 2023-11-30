Norman Jackson Street was born August 19, 1933, in Coldspring, Texas, to parents, Andrew Joseph Street and Clara Butler Street. He passed away November 27, 2023 in Huntsville, Texas, at the age of 90. Norman loved his land and loved the people in San Jacinto County.

He was a lifelong resident of Coldspring where he enjoyed farming. His love for the people led him to be involved with politics in San Jacinto County where he was the County Commissioner for over 20 years. Norman had a great love for his family and will be greatly missed by them and the entire Coldspring Community.

Norman was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Joseph Street and Clara Butler Street; wife, Louise Street; brothers, Claude, Clyde, Vernon, Johnny, Joe, and Archie; sister, Lonnie Bea DelVechio; son-in-law, Loren Briskin. He is survived by his children, Barbara Vanell Street, and Norman Ray Street; sisters, Frances Brown Walters, and Vida Rea Standley and husband Jerry; grandchildren, Norman Ray Street, Jr., and Dakota Lee Street; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Ray Street, and Jordan Lee Street.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 6pm-8pm. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 10am in the Street Cemetery with Virgil Currie officiating.

