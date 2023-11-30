Carolyn June Baugh was born August 13, 1943, in Tom Green County, Texas, to parents, Sam Houston Adams and Audrey Mae Green Adams. She passed away in Livingston, Texas on November 25, 2023, at the age of 80.

Carolyn loved watching college football and her favorite team was the Texas Longhorns. She also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. Carolyn loved country music, especially George Strait. Her greatest love was for her family and she cherished her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Sam Houston and Audrey Adams; husband, Gerald Baugh; sister, Letha Moore. She is survived by her beloved children, Jerry Dee Baugh and wife Cynthia, Lisa Hougesen and husband Tommy; her significant other, Wayne Bialas; brother, Dave Adams and wife Belinda; grandchildren, Brenna Baugh, Mackenzie Baugh, Zachary Baugh, Kimber Hougesen, and Ty Hougesen. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2023, at the Coldspring Community Center at 11am.

