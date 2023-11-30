Mary Joyce (Laskoskie) Taylor was born June 14, 1961, in Houston, Texas, to parents Julius Sylvester Laskoskie and Frances Rose Rosilier. She passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the age of 62.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Frances Laskoskie; brothers, Joseph, Patrick, and Daniel; sister, Julie; and her grandparents. She is survived by her sister, Bernadette Dunlap; brother, Charles Laskoskie; nieces, Jennifer Clifton, Elizabeth White, and Amanda Morales; nephews, Joseph Manning, Anthony Manning, Denis Dunlap, Jr., Charles Manning, and Eric Laskoskie; great nieces, Alyssa Rodriguez, Julianna White, Alysea Morales, and Emma Morales; and great-great niece Aubriela Rodriguez.

Visitation for Mary will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 6pm-8pm (rosary at 7pm) in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas. Funeral services will be held the following day at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, Texas with brunch at 11:00am, viewing at 12:00pm and her funeral at 1:00pm.

Burial will follow at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas, at 3pm. Pallbearers for the service will be Samuel Clifton, Malik Elhinnawi, Mickiel Clifton, Alexander Rodriguez, Denis Dunlap, Jr., and Michael McDowell.

