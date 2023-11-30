Riceland delivers first lots in Phase 1 of master-planned community in Mont Belvieu

Houston-based developers, McGrath Real Estate Partners, marks a development milestone with the announcement of the first lot deliveries in Phase I of Riceland, the 1,500-acre master-planned community within Mont Belvieu, Texas. Homebuilders in Phase I include: Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, and Perry Homes.

Phase I is situated 144 acres on the northern portion of the development and will include 417 lots. The first homes are expected to begin construction Q1 with expected delivery Q2 2024. Delivery times and prices will vary by builder.

Riceland, located 32 miles east of Houston along the Grand Parkway north of Interstate 10, is one of the largest suburban mixed-use developments and master planned communities in the area. The development will include 4,500 homes upon completion of the long-term development plan and features 30 miles of trails catering to the outdoor lifestyle sought by locals. An extensive list of amenities includes a 10-acre stocked lake, resort-style pools, and several parks, all seamlessly linked to the Town Center plaza.

Artist rendering of Riceland Town Center Mill House

Working in conjunction with the City of Mont Belvieu, McGrath Real Estate Partners designed and built the Riceland Town Center to incorporate existing city buildings and three commercial pads for the city to own, build and operate municipal buildings. The Town Center incorporates Mont Belvieu City Hall and the newly opened Fire Station and serves as the community city center of activity with a dedicated public green space area and new commercial developments planned.

The first commercial space of the multi-phase Town Center development is the 16,956 SF Mill House blending curated retail, dining, and office spaces. The Mill House is located at the corner of Town Center Blvd. and Town Center Loop and is currently 95 percent pre-leased, including an 8,500 SF restaurant space. Riceland Development HOA will occupy 2,275 SF of office space. Additional tenant announcements are coming soon. Construction will begin Q1 2024.

“Our vision for Riceland extends beyond construction; it’s about creating a thriving, interconnected community that embodies the charm and spirit of a close-knit, small town,” said Barrett Kirk with McGrath Real Estate Partners. “Riceland is not just a development; it’s a vision of bringing a town center back to the community. That has been lost over the years with the relocation of the old town to where it is now. Riceland aims to be the heart of Mont Belvieu.”

Riceland is about community-centric living and keeping up with the pace of growth in the region. The population of Mont Belvieu has more than doubled in the past decade, with continued growth on the horizon.

“Our goal from day one was to blend the history of Mont Belvieu with the here and now,” said Randy Hopper with McGrath Real Estate Partners. “There is a reason why it’s one of the fastest growing communities in the Houston area and Riceland will be a part of that strategic growth to ensure we preserve that hometown charm and sense of community that has defined this town for generations.”

As Riceland continues to unfold, it promises to redefine suburban living, offering a unique and small-town lifestyle for residents to live, work, and play. “This is just the beginning of an exciting chapter in Mont Belvieu’s rich history,” said Hopper.

Riceland Pavilion Riceland Town Center

Riceland Phase I Quick Facts:

Phase I – lots delivered December 1, 2023

Phase I – 144 Acres, 417 home lots

Home builders: Chesmar Homes, David Weekley Homes, Highland Homes, Perry Homes

Town Center commercial development begins construction Q1 2024

Mill House – first commercial property 95% preleased

Mill House offers 16,956 SF of specialized retail, restaurant, and office space

McGrath Real Estate Partners McGrath Real Estate Partners has developed or acquired over $2 Billion in commercial, multifamily and student housing across the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, McGrath Real Estate Partners specializes in multifamily, student housing and single-family lot development. For more information: https://www.mcgrathrep.com/

