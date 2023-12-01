Jorge Walter Arriola Rojas was born in Peru, on April 17, 1934. From an early age he had to face certain life challenges that led him to seek a new beginning in the capital, Lima. The years passed and he became a man full of dreams and hope. Jorge had already planned the type of wife and family he was going to have. He eventually met his fated wife Amelia Uceda.

As a result of their love, they had 7 children and a little angel who left first. After a while Jorge had the courage to leave his country for the United States. For several years Jorge and Amelia lived in Miami, Florida. At last, Shepherd, Texas became their permanent home. Here, precious moments were also created with all their children.

Jorge was always filled with joy and joy when his children came to share with him. His charisma, and his great desire to live will never be forgotten. Finally, Jorge embarked on his last trip on November 29, 2023.

Jorge Walter Arriola Rojas nació en Perú, el 17 de abril de 1934. Desde una temprana edad tuvo que enfrentar ciertos retos de vida que lo llevaron a buscar un nuevo comienzo en la capital, Lima. Los ańos pasaban y se transformó en un hombre lleno de sueños y esperanza. Jorge ya tenia planeado el tipo de esposa y familia que iba formar. Eventualmente conoció a su esposa predestinada Amelia Uceda. Fruto de su amor tuvieron 7 hijos y un angelito que partió primero. Despues de un tiempo Jorge tuvo la valentía de dejar su país rumbo a Estados Unidos. Por varios años Jorge y Amelia vivieron en Miami, Florida. Por fin, Shepherd, Texas se convirtió en su hogar permanente. Aquí, también se crearon preciosos momentos con todos sus hijos. Jorge siempre se llenaba de alegría y gozo cuando sus hijos venían a compartir con él. Su carisma, y su gran deseo de vivir nunca se olvidará. Finalmente, Jorge embarcó en su ultimo viaje el 29 de noviembre de 2023.

