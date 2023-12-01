Phyllis Ann Neely went to be with Jesus on November 23, 2023, at the age of 77. Phyllis was born on September 24, 1946, in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Walter and Mary Jane Smithers. Phyllis was raised in Arlington, Texas, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1964.

Phyllis loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She was married to Jerry for 49 ½ years until he passed away on February 1, 2016. Their love story was a beautiful picture of what it means to love one another through sickness and in health. Phyllis cared for Jerry through many sicknesses throughout their lives and stayed by his side through countless doctor visits and hospital stays. He returned that selfless love to her when she became ill months before he went to be with Jesus. She cherished memories of gathering together with her mom, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews playing cards, eating cocoa & biscuits, visiting, and laughing with one another.

Phyllis loved to play Bingo and would play every chance she could. She loved spending time outside on the swing and listening to gospel music. One thing that made her the happiest was the joy she felt when one of her daughters walked through the door of her room. Phyllis was a wonderful granny. When her grandsons were growing up, she wanted to spend as much time with them as possible. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, reading, and just being with them. Phyllis also loved her dog, Sandy, as if Sandy were another daughter. Despite living with dementia disease for eight years as well as many other health issues, she managed to maintain her quiet and sweet spirit. Phyllis was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by husband, Jerry Neely; parents, Walter and Mary Jane Smithers Jones; brothers, Vonnell Horness, Raymond, Houston, Vernon and Dillard Smithers; sisters, LouVella Barnes, Shirley Braswell, Faye Moline, Violet Bowers and Delia Clapp; grandchildren, Chad and Brittany Smith.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Diana Sue Cantu and husband, Omar Cantu, and Lisa Marie Smith; grandchildren, Lance Austin Cantu and wife Dana Michon, Michael Dylan Cantu and wife Tabitha Ashley, Joshua Taylor Smith; great grandchildren; Malachi Edward Ray, Olivia Faith and Willow Annice, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 408 S. Ash Street Springtown, Texas, with Pastor Omar Cantu officiating.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Phyllis Ann Neely please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

