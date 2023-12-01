Liberty County commissioners discuss new sidewalks, building renovations, lawsuit at Nov. 28 meeting

The Liberty County Commissioners Court met Tuesday, Nov. 28, for a routine meeting in which various issues and items of business were deliberated. Among the highlights was the approval of a $130,000 settlement agreement with Delwadi Hospitality, owner of the Summit Inn in Dayton. The settlement followed the closure of Summit Inn in Dayton due to multiple code violations.

These issues have since been resolved and the hotel has reopened. Last week, Dayton City Council also approved its part of the settlement agreement as both the city and county were sued. The settlement agreement is being split between the county’s insurance and the City of Dayton’s insurance.

In an effort to promote public safety and to avoid other litigation, commissioners approved the construction of new sidewalks at the Palmer Street. In addition, the panel received bids for the construction of new sidewalks at the Liberty County annex at 501 Palmer Street, Liberty. The cost to fix the sidewalks, with the addition of new expansion joints, $11,148.

Renovations to the county-owned building at 1801 Trinity Street were also discussed, though commissioners want a full scope of work for the building before proceeding. Plans for the building are to make it an extension of the District Attorney’s Office, including a space where the grand jury can meet. To redo the bathrooms, kitchen, install new carpet and paint would push the cost of the project over $50,000, though none of the commissioners seemed keen to spend that amount on the building.

“I would slap some paint on the walls and open the doors,” said County Judge Jay Knight, adding that the County has “other fish to fry” and should try to avoid spending a large sum on renovations.

The commissioners agreed and want a scope of work for the project before proceeding with the solicitation of bids.

The county also will pay less than originally anticipated for a sprinkler system for the new supply building behind the Jack Hartel Building, 318 San Jacinto St., Liberty. County Purchasing Agent Harold Seay said that sometimes it pays seek competition in bidding as he was able to achieve some cost savings for the sprinkler system and an alarm panel.

Commissioners also authorized Veteran Services Director Rolondria Webb to pursue a $50,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to help Liberty County veterans.

Bill Wingfield, owner of Wingfield Concrete and Maci Feeds, will be a new commissioner for the ESD 7 board in January 2024. He was approved by commissioners at the meeting as was the reappointment of Brett Audilet and Mark Neal to the ESD board. The vacancy is for outgoing commissioner Klint Bush. Also serving on the ESD board are Richard Ewing and Chad Barrett.

Commissioners approved three items pertaining to Colony Ridge’s Santa Fe subdivision. The final drainage plans and final plats for Santa Fe Village Section 2 and Santa Fe Section 20, as well as a variance request for Santa Fe Section 20, were all approved by commissioners. Santa Fe Village Section 2 is comprised of 168 lots covering 8.104 acres. Santa Fe Section 20 is 743 lots covering 158.198 acres. Both are intended for single-family residences.

In an effort to kill two birds with one stone, Liberty County commissioners agreed to a property owner’s request to hire a tree-cutting service to cut down some trees along a county road in Pct. 4. These trees are blocking the property owner’s efforts to move a home onto their property. The property owner has agreed to pay for the trees to be removed. Pct. 4 Commissioner Leon Wilson said the trees are leaning over the roadway and would likely have had to be removed in the future.

Three items on the agenda pertained to plans to build solar farms in rural, undeveloped parts of Liberty County. Trinity River Solar 1, LLC, has asked the county for a 381 Development Agreement for a 2,400-acre property located near US 90 east and FM 1009, and Industrial Kilo Project asked for a 381 Development Agreement for a 1,069-acre property located near CR 486. Commissioners voted to continue negotiations with both companies.

