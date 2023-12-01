LISD Education Foundation seeking sponsors, selling tickets for upcoming fundraiser

The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is all set to raise the stakes once again with its highly anticipated Casino Night fundraiser. Back by popular demand for the second consecutive year, the night promises an evening of high-rolling fun to enhance educational opportunities for local students.

Held on Saturday, Feb. 17, starting at 7 p.m., at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center in Liberty, the fundraiser will be catered once again by Lala’s Southern Graze.

“Our fundraiser last year was a big success. We aren’t making many changes but we are expanding to offer more game tables,” said Brandon Davis, president of the Liberty ISD Education Foundation.

All proceeds from the Education Foundation events go toward classroom grants for Liberty ISD educators.

“We have provided more than $330,000 in classroom grants since 2007. The grants are important because they help fund innovative teaching ideas at Liberty ISD. These are things that are above and beyond what the District normally pays for,” Davis said.

There are three sponsorships opportunities ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. A $5,000 “High Rollers” sponsorship comes with eight tickets, logos and signage at the event and on the Education Foundation website and Facebook page, recognition by the DJ during the event, recognition in all media coverage and a representative on stage to assist with drawings.

A $2,500 “Jackpot” sponsorship comes with four tickets, logo and name recognition on event signage and materials, including a limited number of social media promotions, sponsorship logo or name recognition on the website, and the sponsor recognized by the DJ during the event.

A $1,000 “Wild Card” sponsorship comes with two tickets, sponsor logo and name recognition on event materials.

Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased on the Education Foundation website: https://www.libertyeducationfoundation.net/. Sponsorship information is also available on the website.

