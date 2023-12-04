Rev. James Franklin Jones

Reverend James Franklin Jones, age 79, passed away peacefully in his home while surrounded by family on November 26, 2023.

James was born in Liberty, Texas on November 8, 1944, to Mae Ollie and Leahman Jones. He was a graduate of Colbert High School in Dayton, Texas. Upon completion of high school, James joined the United States Marine Corps where he served in the Tanks Battalion.

During his time as a marine, he served as a staff sergeant from 1962 to 1985 and received several honors such as the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. After his time in the Marine Corps, James worked for Western as a service supervisor for several years until his retirement.

Later in life, James concentrated on completing his Bachelor of Theology from the United Christian Theological Institution in Houston, Texas and was ordained as a minister. He served as Assistant Pastor at Trinity Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Liberty, Texas.

James was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, an excellent cook, proud marine and proud PaPa to several granddogs. He also served as a youth softball coach.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Mae Ollie and Leahman Jones, and his nephew Robert Jones.

James is survived by his wife Barbara Jones, his sister Frankie Lee Jones-Martin, his brother Lawrence Jones, his daughter Valencia Keener and stepchildren Gary Hamilton, Wallace (Butch) Orebo, Sherrine Orebo, Donna Robinson, Lori David, and Lisa Young. He is also survived by one niece, Valerie Jones, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.

