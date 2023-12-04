Robyn Arline Stanley, 62, of Cove, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at her home. She was born on May 27, 1961, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the Martha F. Schaffer and Arlin Bates Anglin, Sr.

Robyn was strong in her faith and dedicated to the Lord. She attended White Horse Revival Church. Robyn was a loving, generous and dedicated wife, mother and caregiver. She loved music and a passion for playing her guitar. Robyn enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Robyn was preceded in death by her father; her brother Arlin Anglin, Jr.; and numerous aunts and uncles. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband David Stanley; her son Devin Stanley; her mother Martha Schaffer Anglin of Baytown; her sisters Debbie Farris of Baytown and Donna Husband of Virginia; her father-in-law Ken Gravlin of Michigan; her sister-in-law Lori Jackson of Brownwood; her brother-in-law James Stanley of Texas; her canine companions Buddy, Waylon, and Fogerty; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12pm, on Monday, December 4, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Robyn’s life will follow at 2pm, at the funeral home, with Uncle Dave officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

