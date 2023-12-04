Sophia “Nadine” Harmon Hall, 81, a lifelong resident of Chambers County, passed away, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on February 14, 1942, in Anahuac, Texas to the late Walter G. and Ellen A. Kreuzer Harmon. Nadine graduated from Anahuac High School with the class of 1960.

She attended Durham Business College where she obtained her Degree in Secretarial Science. Nadine worked as a legal secretary for many years at the Chambers County Courthouse, with Guy C. Jackson, III, and with Stewart Title and Red Carpet Real Estate in Baytown, where she made lifelong friends throughout her career.

Nadine was a loving, kind, and caring woman. She always put others first, taking care of so many before herself. Nadine pursued many interests, some of which included crocheting, sewing, and taking trips to the casino with her daughter and sister. She enjoyed gardening and was passionate about her flowers.

Nadine’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter whom she loved unconditionally. She enjoyed hosting her family, extended family, and friends for holidays or any excuse to gather and celebrate. She loved a good cup of coffee, a glass of wine, or a piña colada on the back patio. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Nadine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of thirty-two years Orville C. “Buddy” Hall; and her siblings Beverly Harmon Van Dyke and Sidney Harmon. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Mary Ellen Hall Rice of Mont Belvieu, Clayton Hall and wife Mindy of Mont Belvieu, and Sue Ann Hall Glaze and husband JD of Bellville; her grandchildren Kieran Clay Hall, Brea Baygents, Emily Ireland, Jody Moore, Jr., Bryan Baygents, Lindsey Hall, and Meghann Hall; her great-grandchild Kamryn Ireland; her sisters Sue Harmon Savanich and Mary Harmon Wilkins and husband Bill; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Kieran Hall, Bryan Baygents, Jody Moore, Rodney Savanich, Billy Wilkins, Nicholas Loftin, and Chance Ireland. Honorary pallbearers are Martin Hall, Bill Wilkins, and Monroe Kruezer, Jr.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 7pm, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the funeral home, with Bobby Hall, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

