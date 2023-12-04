David Eugene Peltier, 84, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 1, 1939, in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Joseph and Bertha Mae Gillette Peltier.

David attended Sabine Pass High School before entering into the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country as a Third-Class Airman and Munitions Specialist. He was a former member of the Dayton Christian Center.

David was a hard worker who tended to always stay busy and was a perfectionist in all that he did. He worked as a pipefitter for more than twenty-six years with Brown & Root before his official retirement. David enjoyed doing carpentry work and painting, making sure to use everything he had and never letting it go to waste.

David was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

David was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Ed and Lorice Huntley who held a special place in his heart; his brothers George “Bozo” Peltier and Larry Glen Tomlinson; and his aunt Tessie Labove. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of fifty-nine years Sara Huntley Peltier; his children Charles Allen Peltier of Kenefick, Larry Gene Peltier of Onalaska, Penny Ann Broyles and husband Paul of Dayton, and Crystal Gayle Peltier of Pasadena; his grandchildren Larry Brennan Peltier and wife Danielle, David Paul Peltier, Elizabeth Paige Peltier, Matthew Broyles and wife Chelsea, Andrew Broyles and wife Kaitlen, Shelbie McGregor and husband Jehremy, Chance Ashton Enerson, and Cadence Sarah Scott; his canine companion Sydney; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Broyles, Andrew Broyles, David Peltier, Chance Enerson, Jehremy Huntley, and Jeff Huntley.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Monday, December 4, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at the funeral home, with Paul Broyles officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

