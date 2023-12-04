John Dolph Everitt entered the gates of heaven on November 27, 2023 at the age of 87. He was born on February 29, 1936 in Cleveland, Texas to Truman Everitt and Myrtle Godejohn Everitt. John proudly served his country in the United States Army. John could be found at the deer stand or the nearest fishing hole. He cherished his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Truman and Myrtle Everitt; brothers, Joel Everitt and Jim Everitt; sister, Deborah Sharp; and grandson, Dallas Millhausen. Those left to cherish these precious memories are his loving daughter, Shawn Millhausen; brother, Ken Everitt; grandchildren, Dylan Millhausen, Savanna Millhausen, and Emily Millhausen; great-grandchild, Baron Millhausen; and a host of loving family and friends.

A graveside service of remembrance will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Magnolia Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Chaplain Jude officiating. John’s family would like to invite family and friends to join them after services at The American Legion Hall located at 1348 FM 3278 Coldspring, Texas 77331.



All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

