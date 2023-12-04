Santa Claus is coming to Liberty library

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are getting ready for the holidays and will make a special visit to the Liberty Municipal Library on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m.

Santa will read a personally hand-chosen book and listen to Christmas wish lists. He will be happy to pose for photos with all his friends.

Fun holiday crafts and games will also be provided. There is no cost to attend this event, and everyone is invited. Goodie bags with the ever-popular Grinch dust will be available to take home at the party.

Remember to put it out on Christmas Eve for the magic of the dust to work and keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas. Our special dust this year was provided by Santa. The dust works extra hard to keep the Grinch away and is biodegradable.

While Santa is hitching up his sleigh in preparation for his upcoming trip, children are welcome to come and fill out their letters to Santa and mail them using the library’s special mailbox. This whimsical red Santa letter box can be found in the children’s area of the library beginning the first week of December, and color sheets are conveniently located nearby on which children may write their letters to Santa.

The holidays are getting closer, so children are encouraged to get those letters on their way to Santa soon. The library’s Santa-assigned elf will pick them up to deliver to the North Pole using the Express Elf Delivery System. There is no charge for this special delivery service.

The Liberty Municipal Library is located inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center at 1710 Sam Houston in Liberty, across the street from the Immaculate Conception Church. For more information, please call the library at 936-336-8901.

