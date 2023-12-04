PHOTOS: Hometown Christmas brings holiday spirit to Cleveland By Bluebonnet News - December 4, 2023 FacebookTwitter Santa Claus is escorted by Cleveland firefighters in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Bernest Mitchell, parade marshal for Cleveland’s Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, was riding in style with Bruce Martin of DeMontrond Ford driving the convertible. Texas Emergency Hospital won first place in the Commercial Division in the Hometown Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Students in Cleveland High School’s cosmetology department celebrate winning first place in the Non-Commercial Division of the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. The City of Cleveland was represented by Mayor Danny Lee, Councilmen Fred Terrell, Julius Buckley and Roscoe Warrick, and City Manager Scott Swigert and his wife, Jennifer, at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Parade marshal Bernest Mitchell greets spectators at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Cleveland High School Royal Braves Marching Band put a little pep in everyone’s step at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Crossfit Embolden took second place in the Commercial Division of the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Cleveland Pediatrics took third place in the Commercial Division of the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Chelene Barrett with Lonestar Cleaners drove her rat rod to escort Lauren Ferrell, of Huntsville, in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Ferrell also is Miss Rodeo Guadalupe County. Calvary Baptist Church opted for a nativity theme for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Reva Mosley, Miss Cleveland Livestock Show, waves to spectators at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Cleveland Lions Club members toss out candy at Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Taven Fitz with CSI Towing tries to keep The Grinch for ruining Christmas at the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 2. Susan Bergman, mother of District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, throws out candy during the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman (left) was joined by Heather Haltom and Donny Haltom (not pictured) for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness looks festive in his Santa hat for the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Pct. 3 Commissioner David Whitmire (not pictured) had plenty of representation at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. There were a few entries carrying his reelection signs. While the Cleveland HS band put pep in everyone’s step, the Tarkington High School Longhorn Band put the beat in the street at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. Royce and Becky Wheeler, grandparents of Tarkington HS cheerleader Addie Woods, drove the float carrying the Tarkington HS cheerleaders. Tarkington Sophomore Cheer took second place in the Non-Commercial Division of the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Pct. 5 David Hunter has The Grinch locked up so he can’t spoil the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. In just a few days, this smart car will belong to one lucky winner of the Cleveland Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser drawing. For now, though, Cleveland Rotary Club members are having fun driving it at events like Hometown Christmas. Cleveland High School’s Cosmetology Department reacts to winning third place in the Non-Commercial Division of the Hometown Christmas parade. With two parades taking place at the same time in Dayton and Cleveland, Michelle Merendino, a candidate for district attorney, made sure to have representation at both. She appeared at the parade in Dayton but had her signs on an entry in the Cleveland parade. Troy Moore, pastor of Country Cowboy Church in Cleveland, drove one of the floats for Cleveland ISD. Liberty County Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Pierce helped keep everyone safe during the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Burch family – Jesse and Linda Burch, and grandchildren, Taven, Addison, Maddison, Skylar and Nadia – represented CSI Towing at the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 2. Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader wished everyone a "bear-y" Christmas at the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Cleveland. Brothers Jay and Charlie Rice provided musical entertainment from the KORG Radio float. B.J. Burton Jr., a candidate for Pct. 3 commissioner, participated in the Hometown Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. The Hometown Christmas parades would not be possible if not for the hard work of City of Cleveland staff. Pictured is Civic Center Director Ashleigh Broussard and her family. Cleveland Civic Center Administrative Coordinator Marina Mendoza, her daughter, and former Councilwoman Marilyn Clay helped hand out trophies to the lucky winners at the Hometown Christmas parade in Cleveland on Saturday, Dec. 2.