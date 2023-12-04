Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2023:
- Ambrocio Tambriz, Diego – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
- Arredondo, John Anthony – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery Controlled Substance
- Bynum, Junie Earline – Organized Retail Theft
- Dever, Vance Keith – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property
- Rhineburger, David Luke – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Robinson, Justin Blake – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass
- Tinoco, Jorge Alejandre – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence