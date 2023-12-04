Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 30, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2023:

Ambrocio Tambriz, Diego – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

Arredondo, John Anthony – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery Controlled Substance

Bynum, Junie Earline – Organized Retail Theft

Dever, Vance Keith – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property

Rhineburger, David Luke – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Robinson, Justin Blake – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass

Tinoco, Jorge Alejandre – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Ambrocio Tambriz, Diego Arrendondo, John Anthony Bynum, Junie Earline Dever, Vance Keith Maddox, Christopher Andrew Rhineburger, David Luke Robinson, Justin Blake Tinoco, Jorge Alejandre

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

