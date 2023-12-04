Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 30, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 30, 2023:

  • Ambrocio Tambriz, Diego – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member
  • Arredondo, John Anthony – Bond Forfeiture-Manufacture or Delivery Controlled Substance
  • Bynum, Junie Earline – Organized Retail Theft 
  • Dever, Vance Keith – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Maddox, Christopher Andrew – Theft of Property
  • Rhineburger, David Luke – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Robinson, Justin Blake – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Trespass
  • Tinoco, Jorge Alejandre – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
