The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 1, 2023:

Escamilla-Flores, Rosa – Unlawful Restraint (less than 17 years of age)

Woods, Cameron LaQuand – Evading Arrest Detention

Smesny, Rebecca Lynn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury of a Family Member

