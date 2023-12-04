Traffic stop on US 59 leads to drug arrest

Juan Alonzo

A traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 1, on the 10000 block of US 59 in Shepherd resulted in the arrest of the driver, identified as Juan Alonzo, of Pennsylvania.

According to a statement from the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy with the Criminal Interdiction Unit was on patrol in the Shepherd area Friday and made a traffic stop of Alonzo’s vehicle.

During the process of conducting a roadside investigation for the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious of possible criminal activity.

“The deputy requested and received consent to search the vehicle. Two additional Criminal Interdiction Unit deputies, including K-9 Duna, arrived to assist. Deputies conducting the search ultimately located three large clear plastic bags containing an off-white powdery substance hidden in the vehicle,” the statement reads.

K-9 Duna reportedly was able to detect a positive odor for the presence of controlled substances on the bags of powder. The substance was field tested and produced positive results for the presence of methamphetamine.

Alonzo was booked in at the San Jacinto County Jail on a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony. The combined weight of the alleged drugs is 2.7 pounds.

