The City of Mont Belvieu announces 2023 holiday event schedule

The City of Mont Belvieu ushered in the holiday season in style with the Christmas on the Hill Parade on Sunday evening, December 3. The 2023 edition of the parade was the largest in the event’s history with 84 glistening entries thrilling thousands spectators. But, when Santa rolled by on the Mont Belvieu Fire Department’s Ladder 1 at the end of the parade, that was only the start of the holiday fun in Mont Belvieu.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has multiple fun events still ahead this month for the young and young-at-heart.

Breakfast with Santa

Don’t miss the event that’s become a magical family tradition in Mont Belvieu – Breakfast with Santa! Jolly ol’ St. Nick comes to Mont Belvieu’s senior center, The Hilltop (12430 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu), on Saturday, December 9 for a special breakfast, complete with a waffle bar that would easily satisfy an elf with a sweet tooth, a fun selfie station, and more. Tickets are $15 per person with seating times of 8:00, 9:00, and 10:00 a.m.

Christmas PJ Party

On the evening of Saturday, December 9 it’s time for parents to treat their inner elves to a well-deserved break (or maybe some time to do some Santa shopping) while your kiddos mark on a magical Christmas adventure at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex (12450 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu).

Get your kids into their coziest Christmas pajama and drop them off at EPRC from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for an unforgettable evening filled with holiday cheer and fun festivities that include Christmas crafts, hot cocoa and cookie delights, and some holiday movie magic. This event is for kids 1 to 9 years old and is $15 per child.

Santa In The City

For three nights, Santa trades his sleigh and reindeer for a fire truck thanks to some help from the Mont Belvieu Fire Department. On the evenings of December 11, 12, and 14 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Santa takes some time away from the North Pole to take a grand tour of Mont Bevieu’s neighborhoods high atop a fire truck to spread some Christmas cheer and double check his route through “The Hill” for Christmas Eve. Be sure to keep an eye on the City’s Facebook page – www.montbelvieu.net/cityofmontbelvieu – for the schedule of when the big man will be visiting which neighborhoods each night so you can be sure to come out and give Kris Kringle a wave and a shout!

Pictures with Santa

On December 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex (12450 Eagle Pointe Dr., Mont Belvieu) Santa will make his final stop of the season at our picture perfect setup. Bring the kids dressed in their holiday finest and capture the holiday magic with a free photo with Santa Claus. After their enchanting photo session with St. Nick, the kids can indulge in classic cookies and milk, just like Santa does after delivering gifts on Christmas Eve. But, that’s not all!

Each child will receive a craft keepsake to take home to ensure they have a truly magical experience. Admission to the event is free and there’s no Eagle Pointe Recreation Complex membership required. Cookies and milk will be available while supplies last.

The City of Mont Belvieu has made the full holiday event schedule, additional information, and registration links for ticketed events available on their website by going to www.montbelvieu.net/Christmas. Additionally, residents can get event reminders and other holiday information sent directly to their phone by texting “mbchristmas” to 67283.

