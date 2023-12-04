Christmas in Cleveland draws thousands to The Sanctuary

Bringing together a record crowd of nearly 3,000 residents, the Sanctuary Church lit up the holiday season with its third annual Christmas in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 3.

While Southeast Texas does not see a lot of Christmas snow typically, for just Sunday evening an area near the church was set up as a snowy slope where kids could take turns riding plastic sleds and enjoy fun snowball fights.

Looking ahead to next year, Pastor Kevin Howard promises more “snowfall” for the coming year’s event.

The Szumanski brothers – Ethan, Colyn and Dylan – wowed the crowd at Christmas in Cleveland with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra-inspired version of Carol of the Bells.

See video of the Szumanski brothers’ performance here: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/SQfx5bGA/20231203_193802.mp4

“We had 40,000 pounds of snow and want to expand it next year to 50,000,” said Howard, adding that the snow area was a big hit for families with children.

The snow wasn’t the only draw. Craft and food vendors were set up in the parking area of the church, offering shoppers some help in finding items to put under their Christmas trees. Cleveland fire trucks were part of the overall scene, with a ladder truck showing off the capabilities of Cleveland Fire Department. The fire trucks were also a hit with families as they got to visit with real firefighters and see a fire truck up close.

An antique Chevy pickup truck was festively decorated for Christmas and provided a backdrop for holiday pictures. Next to it was the stage where musicians and singers performed a variety of holiday hits in front of the backdrop of a giant lighted Christmas tree.

When asked the purpose of the event, Howard said, “This is all about connecting with our community. As a church, you never want to lose your connection to your community. We wanted to provide a place where families could come and have fun for Christmas.”

If you missed this year’s event, be sure to watch for announcements next Christmas season on Bluebonnet News or on The Sanctuary’s Facebook page.

Christmas in Cleveland brought together people for a night of music, snow, food and shopping. Children enjoy playing in the snow at Christmas in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 3. The Sanctuary Pastor Kevin Howard was head sled man during Christmas in Cleveland on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

