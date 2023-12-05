Friendly Auto Mall recognized as Donor of the Year for Bridgehaven CAC

By
Bluebonnet News
-
The staff of Friendly Auto Mall in Liberty is pictured with an award the dealership received as the Donor of the Year for Bridgehaven Children's Advocacy Center.

Friendly Auto Mall, a popular automotive dealership in Liberty, Texas, has been given the Donor of the Year Award by Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center.

This recognition is a testament to Friendly Auto Mall’s unwavering commitment to supporting the local community, particularly our most vulnerable population. The dealership’s exceptional contributions were highlighted during various community events, including the Fun Run, Purse Bingo, and Macho Bingo.

Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center is a nonprofit organization serving Liberty and Chambers counties that is committed to empowering children and their families with safety, healing, and justice through comprehensive services after traumatic events.

Rick Guzman, general manager of Friendly Auto Mall, is pictured with Rachel Ansley, operations director for Bridgehaven CAC.

Friendly Auto Mall remains dedicated to fostering positive change in Liberty, and their collaboration with Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center exemplifies their commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen.

Rick Guzman, general manager of Friendly Auto Mall in Liberty, said that the credit for the dealership’s success goes to his employees and customers.

“We are proud to serve the community and proud to offer not only great vehicles but to be able to give back to those who need it the most,” Guzman said.

For more information on Bridgehaven Children’s Advocacy Center, visit: www.bridgehavencac.org

Previous articleHallelujah! Canterbury Chorale performs The Messiah in Liberty
Next articleLiberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 3, 2023
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.