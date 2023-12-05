Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 3, 2023:
- Castillo-Diaz, Jose Del Carmen – Driving While Intoxicated
- Hard, Jason – Evade Arrest Detention with Vehicle with Previous Conviction or Serious Bodily Injury
- Leonard, Matthew Shawn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member
- Mosely, Jerry Michael – Unlicensed Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation
- Phillips, Alicia Cathrine – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Property Theft x 3 (no mugshot)
- Turner, Mistie Dawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Youngblood, Jennifer – Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation (no mugshot)