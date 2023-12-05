Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 3, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 3, 2023:

Castillo-Diaz, Jose Del Carmen – Driving While Intoxicated

Hard, Jason – Evade Arrest Detention with Vehicle with Previous Conviction or Serious Bodily Injury

Leonard, Matthew Shawn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Mosely, Jerry Michael – Unlicensed Carry of a Weapon with a Felony Conviction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Parole Violation

Phillips, Alicia Cathrine – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Property Theft x 3 (no mugshot)

Turner, Mistie Dawn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Youngblood, Jennifer – Assault of a Family Member Impeding Breath/Circulation (no mugshot)

