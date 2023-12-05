Edna Faye Chivers, age 75, peacefully passed away on November 29, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. She was born on March 8, 1948, in Lubbock, Texas, to her loving parents, Paskell Green and Opal Garden Green. Edna spent the last three years of her life in the Dayton area after being a longtime resident of Killeen, Texas.

Edna dedicated her career to the medical field, working as a dietary aide in various hospitals. Her compassionate nature and dedication to helping others left a lasting impact on those she served. Beyond her professional life, Edna was a woman of many passions and joys.

One of Edna’s favorite pastimes was playing bingo, a game she enjoyed with enthusiasm. Her love for the Wild West came alive as she watched her favorite western series, particularly Gunsmoke. Edna’s home was often filled with the nostalgic tunes of Pandora’s 50’s music, and she couldn’t resist joining in with a heartfelt song.

Edna had a particular fondness for Mexican cuisine and fish, making Friday nights a special occasion for her – a tradition she cherished with catfish dinners at the local restaurant.

A familiar face at the Harker Heights Wal-Mart, Edna rode her cart through the aisles, engaging in lengthy conversations with the workers who knew her by name. Her visits became a bright spot in the daily routine of those she encountered, creating a sense of community that reflected the warmth of her spirit.

Edna is now reunited with her parents, husband Billy Don Chivers, and daughter Cynthia Ann Brown in eternal peace. She is survived by her son Billy Chivers and wife Sandy, Paskell Chivers, and a legacy of love that extends to her grandchildren: Mindy White and husband Scottie, Amy Daughtery, Ashley Chivers, Billy Ray Chivers, John Chivers, Lane Chivers, Kelly Chivers, and several great-grandchildren.

At this time, there is no scheduled service to commemorate Edna’s life. All arrangements and care for Mrs. Chivers are being handled by Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. May she rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the melody of the songs she loved and the warmth of cherished memories.

