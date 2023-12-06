Donald “Ray” Howard was born Dec. 22, 1957, to parents Raymond Howard and Barbara Anne Pullen Howard. He went to his Heavenly home on Dec. 1, 2023, at the age of 65. Ray was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

A hardworking man, Ray was a proud 3rd generation sawyer, and extended this passion for working at the sawmill to his children. His love of the outdoors was evident in all aspects of his life; he was an avid fisher and hunter. When not fishing or hunting, you could find Ray watching old westerns on TV.

Above all else, Ray was a devoted family man, and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with his family. He brought laughter wherever he went and could light up a room with the stories he told.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his sons, Dennis Ray Howard, Earnest Donovan Howard, Trinity Dwayne Howard; daughter, Bobbi Joe Howard; brother, Raymond D. Howard; grandchildren, Daniel Howard, Elizabeth Howard, Samuel Howard, Gabriella Howard, Jacqueline Howard, Naomi Howard, Trinity Howard, Donald Howard, Cornelia Rose Howard, Vidalya Schoonover, Noah Schoonover Sadie Greer, Darrian McShan; great-grandchildren, Ivy Early, Tripp Early, Cason McShan, Kinsley McShan; nephews, Eric Howard, Bobby Collins, Frank Collins; Nieces, Rebecca Barlow; and numerous friends and other relatives.

Donald Ray Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Howard and Barbara Anne Pullen Howard; son, Donnie Ray Howard; and brother, James D. Howard.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 8, from 10:00 am- 12:00 pm at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. A graveside service is to follow at 2:00 pm at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens in Cleveland, Texas.

