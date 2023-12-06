Dorothy Mae Beers, aged 78, peacefully passed away on December 3, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1945, to the late Hadren and Hazel Stevens. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved grandson Pooter, her twin brother Nolan Stevens, and her sister Annie Bankhead.

Dorothy will be remembered as a loving sister, mother, and nana. She had a vibrant personality that captivated everyone around her; she was always the life of the party. Dorothy was never hesitant to share her opinions, making her presence known wherever she went. She had a joyful love for singing. Dorothy is famously known for singing to all of her family “You are my Sunshine. Among her many talents, she had a passion for sewing and would create beautiful dresses for her granddaughters. Additionally, she was famous for the pillowcases she handcrafted for her family.

Dorothy’s unwavering love for her family was exceptional. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She loved everything about Christmas and would have it year-round if she could. The more trees and lights, the better in her eyes. Her dedication to creating joyous memories with her loved ones will always be cherished.

Dorothy is survived by her adoring daughters Darlene Day and husband Chris and Sharon Arce; brothers Olan Stevens and David Daniel; grandchildren Miranda Burton, Ariel Mack, Briana Rayburn and husband Kyle, Katrina Hudson, and Sarah Ham; as well as great-grandchildren Paizley, Chloe Kazie Mae, and Liberty Grace.

Despite our profound sorrow at the loss of Dorothy, we find solace in knowing that she will live on through the memories shared by her loved ones. She leaves behind a legacy of love and joy within our hearts. For now she is the sun that forever shines.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 2pm-3pm in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with her memorial service immediately following at 3pm.

