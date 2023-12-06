Barbara Ann Hales was born April 3, 1947, in Bunkie, Louisiana, to parents, Cleophas “Paul” Bordelon and Rita Carmouche Bordelon. She passed away December 3, 2023, in Willis, Texas at the age of 76. Barbara Ann has lived in Willis, Texas, for the past 28 years and was formerly of Houston.

She was very family oriented and was an excellent wife to her husband of 43 years, James Hales, excellent mother and grandmother. Barbara Ann was the backbone of the family and during hers daughters cancer she was always there and never left her side. She had a sweet spirit and was the best soul ever. Barbara Ann will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleophas “Paul” and Rita Bordelon; husband of 43 years, James Hales; son, Steven James Hales. Barbara Ann is survived by her beloved children, Karen Dorr and husband Tony, and Dwayne Hales; brother, John Bordelon and wife Trina; sisters, Ella Law and husband Billy, Peggy Cameron, and Connie Jones; grandchildren, Chanel, Shelby, Kaylee, Michael, Chasity, Heather, Zachary, and Lynda; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Treghan, Hunter, Raigan, Tanner.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 10:30am with Chaplain John Bordelon officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Cemetery in Willis, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be, Zachary, Michael, Tristan, Tommy, Mark, and Jason.

