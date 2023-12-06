Judy Carolyn Elliston Van Pelt, age 77, passed away on December 3, 2023, in Dayton, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of love, warmth, and cherished memories. Born on September 8, 1946, in Odessa, Texas, Judy was the daughter of George Robert Elliston and Gladys Opal Cornett Elliston.

Judy spent the last seven years of her life in Dayton, Texas, and before that, she called Rusk, Texas, her home. A graduate of the 1965 class at South Houston High School, Judy further pursued her education at San Jacinto College. Her journey through life was marked by faith, compassion, and an unwavering friendliness that endeared her to everyone she met. A devoted Baptist, Judy lived her faith by being a true friend to all who crossed her path.

Judy was a beloved wife and a devoted mother to her sons. Her presence brought joy and comfort to her family, and her love knew no bounds. Judy had a knack for making connections, and it seemed she could strike up a conversation with someone familiar no matter where she went. Her ability to make friends effortlessly enriched the lives of those around her.

A woman of diverse interests, Judy found joy in bowling, making Thursday nights a special time for her and her friends to come together for “girls night” on the bowling lanes. Her passion for baking was evident in the delicious pies and cookies she lovingly prepared. Traveling brought her great delight, with Las Vegas and the Bowling Championships in Reno, Nevada, holding a special place in her heart.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, George Robert Elliston and Gladys Opal Cornett Elliston, and her brother, Bobby Elliston. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Van Pelt, and her sons, Robert Van Pelt with wife Amanda, and Matthew Cloteaux with wife Carol. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Charlotte Van Pelt and Axle Cloteaux, as well as five nieces.

At this time, no services have been set for Judy, and all arrangements are under the compassionate care of Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

