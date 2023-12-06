Thomas Oscar Motschman, Sr.

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Thomas Oscar Motschman, Sr., 80, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas.

Tom was born to US Army Master Sergeant Ernest Albert Motschman (d. 1974) and Mable Agnes Fondren Thompson (d. 1990) on October 9, 1943, in Bexar County, Texas.  As a young boy, Tom experienced the life of a military family, living in Mena, Arkansas and Anderson, Missouri before settling in Liberty, Texas. There, he met and married his childhood sweetheart, Connie Agnes McKey Motschman, who preceded him in death on February 16, 2022, just six months short of their sixtieth wedding anniversary.

In addition to his parents and Connie, Tom is preceded in death by twin infant grandsons, Austin and Dustin Motschman. He is survived by his adored children with Connie, Thomas Oscar “Chuck” Motschman Jr. and wife Heather; Dana Motschman Ebel and husband Jeff; Candice Motschman Joyce and husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Michael Bouchard Jr., Gavan Motschman, Cameron Parker, Garrison Parker, and Madelyn Grace “Gracie” Motschman; great-grandsons, Thomas Bouchard, Colton Bouchard, and Ren Thomas Motschman.

Tom is also survived by his wife of two months, Anna Hall Motschman, and numerous extended family members and friends who he dearly loved.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 10, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, Texas. Funeral Services for Mr. Motschman will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 11, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

Previous articleJudy Carolyn Elliston Van Pelt
Next articleMary Sue Jordan
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.