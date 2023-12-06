Thomas Oscar Motschman, Sr., 80, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Baytown, Texas.

Tom was born to US Army Master Sergeant Ernest Albert Motschman (d. 1974) and Mable Agnes Fondren Thompson (d. 1990) on October 9, 1943, in Bexar County, Texas. As a young boy, Tom experienced the life of a military family, living in Mena, Arkansas and Anderson, Missouri before settling in Liberty, Texas. There, he met and married his childhood sweetheart, Connie Agnes McKey Motschman, who preceded him in death on February 16, 2022, just six months short of their sixtieth wedding anniversary.

In addition to his parents and Connie, Tom is preceded in death by twin infant grandsons, Austin and Dustin Motschman. He is survived by his adored children with Connie, Thomas Oscar “Chuck” Motschman Jr. and wife Heather; Dana Motschman Ebel and husband Jeff; Candice Motschman Joyce and husband, Stephen; grandchildren, Michael Bouchard Jr., Gavan Motschman, Cameron Parker, Garrison Parker, and Madelyn Grace “Gracie” Motschman; great-grandsons, Thomas Bouchard, Colton Bouchard, and Ren Thomas Motschman.

Tom is also survived by his wife of two months, Anna Hall Motschman, and numerous extended family members and friends who he dearly loved.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 10, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, Texas. Funeral Services for Mr. Motschman will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 11, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

All arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas.

