Mary Sue Jordan, 88, from Batson, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Houston Methodist in Baytown, Texas. She was born on May 28, 1935, in Batson, Texas, to her parents the late Robert Edward Jordan and Gladys N. Baggett.

Mary was happy with life and made the very best of it. She enjoyed adventures and bringing a smile to her family and loved ones. She enjoyed Bingo, strawberry shakes, riding on the Harley, traveling to Virginia to visit her sister, and driving the car around the property despite not having a driver license. She was humble and enjoyed Gods blessings despite her disabilities. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Edward Jordan, Donald Lloyd Jordan and Kenneth Jordan; sisters Grace Dale Cost, Patsy Jordan, Faye Halleck, Berti B. Guedry and Helen Nadine Dagle; Nephews Brandon W. Dagle, Kenny Jordan, Bo Jordan and Jay Guedry; and nieces; Ann Hracek, Marilyn Jordan, Barbara Jordan, Ira Lou Dillon and Elaine Guedry.

Mary is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews all of whom she considered her children.

Serving Mary as pallbearers are Donnie Dagle, Dylan Dagle, James Lowe, Glenn Dagle, Jacky Cost and Bob Guedry. Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Dagle, Andrea Payonk and Tim Hatch.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at Faith & Family in Batson, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, officiated by Pastor Emerson Barnhill at Faith & Family in Batson, Texas. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery, Batson, Texas. Family would like to invite friends to a luncheon after the service at Batson Prairie Baptist Fellowship Hall.

