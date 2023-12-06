BreAnna Lynn Warner, 23, of Baytown, Texas, gained her heavenly angel wings, on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at her home. She was born on November 28, 2000, in San Diego, California, to Christopher Scott and Toie Ann Ortiz Warner. Bre graduated from Silsbee High School, with the class of 2022.

Bre was strong, beautiful, yet stubborn, with a keen sense of humor, and could light up any room. Throughout her life, her greatest joys revolved around her family. Her heart beamed with pride and joy in the presence of her sisters. When her sisters took care of her, she found pleasure in torturing and picking on them with her antics. Bre thoroughly enjoyed family adventures whether it was taking car rides, participating in 5K runs, or going to the aquarium and butterfly exhibits, it put a smile on her face. She was passionate about old school Dora the Explorer, Blues Clues, butterflies, and Christmas time with all the beautiful lights was her favorite time of year. Bre will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those fortunate enough to have experienced her love.

Bre was preceded in death by her great-grandparents John “Pap” and Roberta “Nan” Novello, Walter and Helen Warner, E.L. and Teresa Ortiz, and J.B. Melton; and her beloved canine companion and “partner in crime” chocolate lab, Coco Penny Jane. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her parents Christopher and Toie Warner; her sisters Kylie Marie Warner and Chrissy Jo Warner; her grandparents Ruben and Brenda Lynn Ortiz and Thomas Scott and Teresa Marie Warner; her great-grandmother Faye Melton; her numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Friday, December 8, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Bre’s life will be held at 2pm, on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at the funeral home, with Pastor Ken Davis officiating.

The family requests that guests not wear black to the services; instead, bright attire is appreciated to honor BreAnna.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

