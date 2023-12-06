Robbie Ann Parkman of Cleveland, Texas, entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the age of 90. She was born on Tuesday, January 3, 1933, in Blevins, Texas, to James Elmo Thompson and Ida Mae Thompson, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Robbie is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Rex Parkman, and son, Tom Patrick Parkman. Robbie was a kind and caring woman who enjoyed helping others. In her free time, she played the piano, loved spending time with others, and cuddling with her two cats, Charlie and Buggie.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Jim Parkman, and his wife, Sharon; her four grandchildren, Joshua Parkman and wife Amanda, James Parkman and wife Cecie, Mary Parkman, and Lola Willard; along with numerous loving great-grandchildren, family, and treasured friends.

A Visitation for Robbie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on December 6, 2023, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment for Robbie will immediately follow at Ramah Cemetery in Tenaha, Texas. Officiating Miss Robbie Ann Parkman’s service will be Pastor Kenneth Pippin.

All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robbie Ann Parkman

