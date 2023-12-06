Liberty County animal shelters accepting donations for Christmas

It is the season where almost everyone is shopping for gifts. If you do not have anyone to shop for this Christmas, and are still feeling generous, grab a bag of pet food and throw it in your cart; a furry friend might be needing it.

There have been social media posts all over talking about the Cleveland Animal Control is in need of dog food for the dogs in their care. Many have asked how they can help.

“We are always taking donations. We get a mass number of dogs that come from the county and that is sometimes why we end up with so many. Many get dropped off and some wander into town,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrell Broussard.

The City of Cleveland Animal Control currently only takes dogs and no cats.

According to Chief Broussard, there are not any city ordinances in Cleveland for cats. The city tries to relocate them. However, if a resident is bitten by a cat, action does have to be taken because of state law.

The City of Cleveland Animal Control is currently accepting donations for dog food, food bowls, water bowls, bedding, bottles, milk replacement, and blankets, and any other dog accessories.

Donations can be dropped off at City of Cleveland Animal Control located at 209 Peach Ave in Cleveland or at the Cleveland Police Department located at 226 Peach Ave. in Cleveland.

The City of Liberty Animal Control is also accepting donations. There is not currently a process to donate. Donations may be dropped off at the City of Liberty Animal Control, located at 1916 Lakeland Drive, directly behind the City of Liberty Fire Department, Monday through Sunday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The City of Liberty Animal Control is accepting donations of dog food (any brand), cat food (any brand), bedding, cat litter, bottles, milk replacement, food bowls, water bowls, heated blankets, and whatever else may seem helpful.

“We have volunteers, but right now the volunteers are technically the workers. Our workers give their outside time to volunteer. Right now, we are redesigning the whole volunteer program. But we are short staffed. It is only myself and another officer that run the city for animals, Monday through Sunday,” said Matthew Kelly, City of Dayton Animal Control Officer.

The City of Dayton Animal Control is always open to donations as well. Donations are accepted at any time of the day. The the animal rescue is not open to the public, so donations should be dropped off at the police department, located at 2004 N Cleveland in Dayton.

Dayton Animal Control is accepting donations of dog food, cat food, bedding, cat litter, bottles, milk replacement, food bowls, water bowls, heated blankets towels, and whatever else may seem helpful.

The City of Dayton Animal Control is not currently is accepting volunteers but will start once the new building is open to the public.

“We are always over capacity. Adoption is free, we just ask that they spay or neuter. Adoptable animals are posted to our Facebook page. People can call the PD if they have anymore questions,” said Dayton Animal Control Supervisor, Danyell Trousdale.

