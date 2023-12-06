PICTURES: Christmas spirit in the air for Liberty’s annual holiday parade By Bluebonnet News - December 6, 2023 FacebookTwitter Liberty High School cheerleaders were dressed in festive costumes for the City of Liberty's Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett wore a fun hat while City Secretary April Gilliland wore a Christmas ornament necklace for the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Norma Stephens of Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Marsha LaFour of Prosperity Bank and Alma Yanez of Alma’s Designs were the judges of the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The lights and sounds of fire trucks are always fun for children. Liberty Fire Department brought its ladder truck to participate in this year’s City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. VFW Post 5621 VFW Post 5621 paid tribute to U.S. service personnel in its entry in the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 6. VFW Post 5621 Liberty High School students were dressed in festive costumes for the City of Liberty’s Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Liberty High School students were dressed in festive costumes for the City of Liberty’s Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Liberty High School cheerleaders were dressed in festive costumes for the City of Liberty’s Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Liberty High School cheerleaders were dressed in festive costumes for the City of Liberty’s Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Liberty High School’s marching band played Christmas tunes as they marched in the City of Liberty’s Christmas parade on Dec. 5. WATCH PERFORMANCES FROM THE LIBERTY CHRISTMAS PARADE: District Attorney Jennifer Bergman (left) was joined by her staff for the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Ag students from Liberty High School were escorted by their teachers for the City of Liberty’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. A little girl jokingly explains to Liberty Mayor Carl Pickett, who announced the City of Liberty’s Christmas Parade, that she is too young to be in high school and a part of the ag class. State Rep. Ernest Bailes was escorted by his wife, Courtney, (not pictured) in this year’s City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Lori Gonzalez was decked out in a fun costume for the Trinity River National Wildlife Refuge’s entry in the Christmas Parade in Liberty, Dec. 5. She had a fake spider on her finger that she challenged Mayor Carl Pickett to touch. Liberty ISD’s Transportation Department took part in the City of Liberty’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Devers Tigers cheerleaders Devers Tigers cheerleaders Devers Fire Department Star Twirl-Cheer Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski chauffeured his wife, Jeannie, and Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur, and his wife, Dana, in the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Michelle Merendino, a candidate for Liberty County district attorney, was joined by the Grinch for the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Street tacos were served up to customers by El Chapo Taquisas following the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Face painting was part of a fun night for families at the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Liberty High School Jazz Band performs Christmas songs beside the City of Liberty pavilion following the Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Liberty High School Jazz Band performs Christmas songs beside the City of Liberty pavilion following the Christmas parade on Dec. 5. R.A. Smith Gifts and other downtown businesses in Liberty were open late on Dec. 5 to greet customers. Dayton City Councilman John Headrick drove his antique car in the City of Liberty’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Liberty Health Care Center Martial artists performed board-breaking feats during the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. “Have a Tae Kwon Do Christmas,” a boy shouts during the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Stormi’s Cheer Studio The mobile command vehicle for the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office is decked out in lights for the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center went to Whoville for its Christmas float for the City of Liberty’s parade on Dec. 5. Pct. 2 Commissioner Greg Arthur rode with Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, and their respective wives, Dana and Jeannie, for the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Ellie Brett, the reigning Miss Rodeo Trinity Valley Exposition, took part in the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Chance Maddox, a candidate for Liberty County Pct. 1 Constable, was joined by the Grinch in his entry in the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. T Mobile employees stopped to tell the City of Liberty thanks for all the support the business has had since opening earlier this year. The Girls Scouts got “snow” for Christmas in the City of Liberty Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...